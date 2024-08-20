Fire breaks out at Mulch supplier facility in Detroit

article

A fire broke out at a mulch supplier in Detroit Tuesday night.

Firefighters were at Detroit Mulch Co., located on Prairie Street, extinguishing a large fire around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are unknown at this time.

According to its website, Detroit Mulch Co. is a tree disposal and mulch production business. They supply mulch in bulk.

