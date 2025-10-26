Fire flares back up at American House in Southgate; 4 departments called out to fight it

Less than two days after a massive fire ripped through the American House senior living building in Southgate, the fire reignited Sunday morning.

Due to how large the fire was, and the size of the building, officials said it was normal to have hotspots flare up and reignite in the building.

The Southgate Fire Department, along with three others, responded Sunday, and will continue to monitor the building for more flair ups.

What's next:

The cause of the American House fire remains under investigation.

The Southgate Fire Department will continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The City of Southgate is collecting monetary donations for the victims, anyone who wishes to contribute can do so at: https://tinyurl.com/3ys6cvmf.

All residents have been accounted for after a fire ripped through the Southgate American House senior living facility Friday night, police said.

During a Saturday news conference, the Southgate Fire Department said that there were 87-people including residents and staff in the building when the fire broke out, all were accounted for and alive, but two people were injured during evacuations.

One of those injured was a firefighter, the other a civilian. Officials didn't say if it was a staff member or resident who was injured.

Officials also said that a pet cat died in the fire. Three dogs were rescued from the building.

The backstory:

First responders from multiple cities were dispatched to the scene at 16333 Allen Road after the fire was reported around 10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Southgate officers, along with assisting law enforcement and firefighters from neighboring departments, immediately began evacuating residents to ensure their safety.

Fire departments from across the Downriver area surrounded the facility, using multiple water lines to attack the flames.

Aerial images of the large complex show extensive damage, with parts of the structure completely burned out.

Transport vehicles were needed and with many residents in wheelchairs or disabled.