Firearm, drugs seized from 19-year-old who pulled gun on driver during Monroe Twp road rage

The Brief A driver was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver Friday on Telegraph Road. Inside the suspect's vehicle, police found a gun, open alcohol, and suspected narcotics.



After allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in Monroe Township, police seized a gun, drugs, and open alcohol bottles from a 19-year-old driver.

The backstory:

According to Monroe police, a caller reported just after 7:30 p.m. Friday that another driver had pulled a gun on them in the 15000 block of S. Telegraph Road. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect was seen and pulled over shortly after.

Police detained the driver, who cooperated with officers. They then searched the driver's vehicle, where they allegedly found a loaded handgun, open alcohol containers, suspected narcotics pills, and marijuana.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

What's next:

Police said the pills found in his vehicle will be tested to confirm that they are narcotics. The investigation will then be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for potential charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7415.

What you can do:

Police are reminding drivers to refrain from engaging with hostile drivers. If you feel threatened while driving, call 911 and report it.