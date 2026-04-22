Fired Detroit bus monitor who restrained man for sex acts in front of kids sues ex-employer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 27-year-old father of eight from Detroit filed a whistle-blower lawsuit against First Student Management LLC.
Big picture view:
Terance Williams Armstrong was a monitor on a bus for special needs passengers when a 22-year-old began engaging in explicit sexual behavior in full view of approximately ten children, some as young as four years old.
He restrained the 22-year-old but was later fired for that action.
"We have a corporation or company that has placed profits ahead of the health and safety of these students," said Armstrong's attorney, Dionne Webster-Cox. "If I am the mother of a 4-year-old, I do not want my child to be on that bus with that 22-year-old who has the ability to take off his harness who can get access and access his private parts. I don’t want to hear about that. I don’t want my child to be exposed to that."
"I came forward because I witnessed children being put at risk," said Armstrong. "When you’re in a position where children depend on adults for safety, you can’t exhort ignore those warnings."
What's next:
FOX 2 made calls to First Student Management LLC but were not returned.
No trial date has been set.