Police: Livonia hazmat suit suspect arrested today

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The Brief A man dressed in a hazmat suit during an attempted robbery was identified and arrested by Livonia Police. The homeowner was home at the time and confronted the suspect, who police say grabbed and tossed her to the ground before running away.



After nearly a month of investigation, the Livonia Police said they made an arrest in a case where a man in a hazmat suit was attempting to enter a house in the area of Bristol Court and Newburgh Road on May 13.

A suspect dressed in a hazmat suit was caught on camera Wednesday in Livonia attempting to enter a home.

What they're saying:

Police said they were able to identify and arrest the man on June 6. His identity wasn't released pending a formal arraignment.

"The Livonia Police Department would like to recognize the outstanding work and dedication of our investigators, who worked tirelessly over the past several weeks to identify and apprehend the suspect," the department said in a statement.

The backstory:

A man dressed in what appears to be a white jumpsuit, long white overcoat, or painter’s suit allegedly attempted to break into a house in Livonia in broad daylight last month.

The homeowner’s daughter, Victoria, 31, says it all happened around 10 a.m. She was coming home from work and let the dogs out. She went to the back porch and says she saw the man trying to undo the gate.

She asked him, "Why are you here?"

She also noticed he had a screwdriver in his hand and immediately pressed the emergency button on her phone. She says he then grabbed the neckline of her shirt and pushed her backward toward the neighbor’s house.

He then ran away, taking off his suit.

Police arrived immediately, using a K9 unit and a drone to search for the suspect.

Victoria says she wasn’t injured but is grateful the situation didn’t turn out worse.

What's next:

Formal charges and an arraignment are expected to be filed early next week.