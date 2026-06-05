16-year-old teen arrested in Detroit police officer-involved shooting

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The second suspect wanted in an officer-involved shooting with Detroit police from last week, has been taken into custody.

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The second suspect is 16-year-old Da'Marko Ballard, wanted in connection to a case when shots were fired at an occupied east side residence with police inside.

Detroit police officers were performing a search warrant at the residence at the time of the shooting on May 27.

The armed suspect shot himself in the head before police breached the door.

The incident happened in the 19000 block of Moross where police found two women and a child inside, and safely removed all three.

The 20-year-old suspect was found inside a locked bedroom where he was found.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing investigation.