Firefighters battled large grass fire Downriver Sunday afternoon

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A large grassfire near the train tracks on Van Horn in Woodhaven started around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of WOODHAVEN FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION)

Firefighters in Woodhaven battled a large grass fire just after 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

The fire started near the train tracks on Van Horn and Fordlane, with the call coming in at 12:36 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a fully involved fire in the field near the train tracks.

The fire was put out quickly, and no one was injured.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.