Firefighters pull elk struggling in frozen pond

Firefighters in Colorado made an icy rescue Friday evening.

An elk had gotten fallen through the ice of a frozen pond and had become trapped.

People passing by called 911 to report the struggling elk, according to the Evergreen Fire Department. Evergreen is a small town southwest of Denver near the beginning of the mountain range.

The rescue took the strength of two firefighters. One helped break up the ice while the other made several attempts to pull the animal out.

Once the elk was free, it sat stunned on the ice for several seconds before standing up and turning around to take a look at its rescuers.

The animal eventually ran off.

Male elks can weigh over 700 lbs., with adult females weighing closer to 500 lbs.

