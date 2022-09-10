Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater

Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families.

The owner, Larry Monohan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America.

"This is Detroit. This is where metal is made," said Larry.

The Fireigloo is ‘the next generation of fire pits,' said Larry. It has two levels it can sit at; low or raised. It also fits in a case and is easy to carry to your next tailgate.

Grilling and barbecuing are also functions of the Fireigloo. They can be purchased on their website fireigloousa.com.