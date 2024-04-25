Attorney of woman who killed 2 kids in boat club crash: 'She's sick to her stomach'

After posting her $1.5 million bond on Thursday, the 66-year-old woman accused of drunkenly driving through a Monroe County boat club, killing two children, is free again. However, her attorney, Bill Colovos, told FOX 2 that her release came with conditions.

Marshella Chidester walked out of prison after paying the cash/surety bond five days after her arrest, according to the Monroe County inmate information and court roster website.

Chidester hired a bail bondsman to pay the full amount. But, she is required to wear a tether, she cannot drive or drink alcohol, and she had to hand over her passport.

"She feels absolutely horrible that two children died, a brother and sister," Colovos said. "She feels beyond horrible. She’s sick to her stomach about it. There is nothing she can do to change it. It wasn't anything that she had planned for that day."

The crash took place on Saturday, April 20. Chidester drove through a Swan Boat Club wall in Berlin Township, at high speed, as a child’s birthday party was being hosted. She was invited to the celebration.

Her vehicle ended up 25 feet inside the building.

Zayn Phillips, 4, and his sister Alanah Phillips, 8, were killed in the crash. Thirteen others were injured, including the mother and older brother of Zayn and Alanah; they are still in the hospital.

Prosecutors said her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. A blood draw to reveal her blood alcohol content is expected to be released by Monday.

However, Colovos has argued that his client had a medical episode that caused her to crash. He added that a search warrant revealed she had drank a single glass of wine, hours before the incident.

Chidester was diagnosed with seizures and neuropathy in her feet and hands in Oct. 2023, the defense said. She was ordered by a doctor not to drive for six months – but at the time of the crash, the six months had passed and she was cleared to drive again.

"Right now, I feel, 100% she had a medical issue," Colovos said.

On Tuesday, Chidester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Chidester's attorney also responded to rumors about her being known around town for having a drinking problem.

"If somebody is… the town drunk or somebody that drinks a lot – why is it in 50 years of driving she's never even been pulled over for suspicion of speeding (or) drunk driving," Colovos said.

A huge turnout is expected Friday for a vigil for Zayn and Alanah, held outside of Chidester’s home. But from what FOX 2 was told, she is currently not staying there on tether. Chidester is staying at an unknown location.