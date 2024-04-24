Michigan beach named one of the best in the US by Travel and Leisure

article

For the best beach in the U.S., you could go to California, or Hawaii, or even Hilton Head in South Carolina.

Or, according to one travel website, you could make the trek across Michigan to the western shore where you'll find Grand Haven. It's one of the 25 best locations for a beach vacation.

Locals probably have their favorite spots already picked out, whether it's up at Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore or the Riverfront in Detroit. But the blog Travel and Leisure recommends the shores of Lake Michigan, which features several bucolic towns that all satisfy a similar appetite for recreating.

But it's in Grand Haven where you'll find the best, the website claims.

"Set on the shores of Lake Michigan, this 48-acre park with powdery white sand offers activities like fat-tire biking, barbecuing, sunbathing, swimming, and volleyball," the website writes.

Along with plenty to do for kids while offering scenic views of the lake, there's also the Grand Haven South Pier and Lighthouses. And who could forget those sunsets over the Great Lakes?

It may come as a surprise that a beach in Michigan made the list while dueling with the likes of oceanfront views and tropical temperatures. But Michiganders know better, having already experienced paradise in their backyard.