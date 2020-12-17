First 2 healthcare workers with Ascension Health get COVID-19 vaccine dose

The first COVID-19 vaccine doses within Ascension Health were distributed at Ascension Providence in Southfield Wednesday.

With one quick prick of a needle and a round of applause, the first two workers in the healthcare system received their doses. They're now a part of history.

"It's been a long ten months of taking care of people in the community and I feel like this is the beginning of the end where we can get everybody vaccinated and hopefully stop this virus," said Russell, who's a registered nurse.

"It's new for everybody, and of course I had my own nerves but I did this for my community. I did this for the patients I serve, my family, you know, those people that I care about and for the patients I take care of," said Dr. Jamila Taylor. "I trust the science. I've dedicated my life to medicine. I've sacrificed a lot of things to do this and, so, to have this opportunity is really a wonderful experience."

As we watch frontline healthcare workers get the first doses, eventually the rest of us will be making that important choice.

"For this vaccine to work, most of us have to get it. And that's the key. It's not only just myself, it's my family, my friends, my whole community needs to get it. And the data looks like this vaccine not only is incredibly effective, but it's very safe," said Dr. Ken Berkovitz, the CEO of Ascension Michigan.

The plan right now at Providence is to distribute 200 vaccines a day.

The goal of the vaccine is to get it to those who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 first. You can see Michigan's prioritization plan here, which includes frontline healthcare workers in the first priority group.

The vaccine isn't expected to be available to the general public in Michigan until late spring 2021.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services now says teens ages 16 and 17 will be included in the state's efforts to vaccinate 70% of Michigan adults - or 5.4 million people - by the end of 2021.

Recently, the MDHHS also launched a new dashboard to get vaccine information out to the general public. As of Dec. 15, the dashboard says 244 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state.

You can take a look at the dashboard and get more information at www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine.