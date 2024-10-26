First day of early voting sees more than 145,000 cast ballots

article

Michigan's first official day of early voting was a smashing success according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who said that 145,134 ballots were cast.

In 2022, Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment to the state constitution expanding voting rights, including a minimum of nine days of early in-person voting.

Statewide early in-person voting kicked off Oct. 26. Clerks can offer up to 28 days of early voting in their communities. The City of Detroit started early voting on Oct. 19 and both the City of East Lansing and Canton Township began Oct. 21.

At least 12 early voting sites had more than 1,000 voters cast ballots today.

"I’m thrilled to see so many enthusiastic Michigan citizens turning out all across the state in record numbers to make their voices heard," Benson said. "We’re starting a new tradition of early voting here in Michigan, so we don’t just have Election Day, we have Election Days, and options that let you decide what’s most convenient for you. There’s still time to get out and vote – vote from home and return your ballot to your clerk’s ballot drop box, vote early any day between now and Sunday, November 3, or come cast your vote on Election Day. No matter which you choose, your vote is secure, and the results will reflect the will of the people."

This is the first general election that Michigan voters have the option to vote at an in-person early voting site.