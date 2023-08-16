First responders from 5 counties hold train derailment exercises

Southeast Michigan first responders worked with Norfolk Southern to prepare for the worst-case scenario of an East Palestine type-derailment.

For the first time since before the pandemic, first responders from five surrounding counties are training for the possibility of a train going off the tracks.

"A lot of people have retired, post-Covid we didn’t get a lot of practice in together," said Salem Township Fire Chief James Rachwal. "Now is the opportunity to come together, meet each other, practice our working together should we have a train derailment."

Derailments are rare - but at least three have happened in Metro Detroit in the past year.



Last September, a train wreck led to days clean-up and traffic delays in Warren. A derailment followed months later — in February— in Van Buren Township.

Then, there was another in Woodhaven last month. All three caused concern but, ultimately, weren’t threats to the public.

Last winter, in East Palestine, Ohio — less than 200 miles away, a derailment spilled hazardous chemicals, polluted the air, and impacted thousands of residents.

It just takes one crash to magnify the importance of Wednesday’s practice.

"Let me give you a simple example - the neighbors here is Ford Motor Company Rawsonville Plant, 500 employees today," Rachwal said. "So if we had a train derailment, how would we get those 500 employees out? How would we safely move them? We've obviously got neighborhoods around here. So, those are all things we want to plan for and be well-versed in should an emergency occur."

This type of team-building not only strengthens communication among first responders, but also, with the train companies.



Norfolk Southern provides the safety train to emergency crews free of charge.

"We want to make sure they have the training and understanding," said Connor Speilmaker, Norfolk Southern. "But also, the relationship with us. so, they can effectively respond in a way that is immediate, is planned, and effective."

The Norfolk Southern train makes 12 to 15 stops a year — mainly along the east coast.

When first responder agencies can’t participate in a walkthrough, the company visits fire departments for refresher courses.



