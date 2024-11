A large fire had witnesses baffled on Detroit's eastside Wednesday night.

FOX 2 is on the scene of an engulfing house fire on Mount Vernon Street near I-75 and Clay Street. The house was filled with flames as smoke lifted into the night sky. Witnesses on the scene say they have never seen anything like it.

It is unknown as of Wednesday night if anyone was injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as we work to learn more.