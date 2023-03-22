First responders swarm crash scene involving at least 4 vehicles at Walled Lake border

A large police presence is among numerous first responders at a crash scene involving multiple vehicles Wednesday night in Oakland County.

At least four cars were involved in a crash at Maple Road and Decker near the city limit of Walled Lake.

One tip to FOX 2 was that the wreckage came about from a police chase ending in a crash, but that is unconfirmed.

As the cleanup of the scene goes into the night, FOX 2 will work to bring you more details as the investigation continues.



