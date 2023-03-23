13-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle Walled Lake crash

A 13-year-old was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Walled Lake.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash near Maple and Decker roads, which has been described as high-speed. Police spent hours at the scene after the crash was first reported after 9:30 p.m.

Two people ran from the crash.

Police have provided few details about the crash, though more information is expected Thursday.

