13-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle Walled Lake crash
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Walled Lake.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash near Maple and Decker roads, which has been described as high-speed. Police spent hours at the scene after the crash was first reported after 9:30 p.m.
Two people ran from the crash.
Police have provided few details about the crash, though more information is expected Thursday.
