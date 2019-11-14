First Trump impeachment hearing; Detroit blight teardown
(FOX 2) - Part 1
On Monday, the country was privy to the first public hearing in President Trump's impeachment inquiry. Was there a smoking gun, or just a lot of smoke? Are we any closer to the truth tonight than we were last week?
On the panel:
Jamie Roe, co-founder of Grand River Strategies
Anthony Adams, attorney
Kristina Karamo, Oakland Co. GOP spokesperson
Part 2
The fight over blight. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan makes a quarter billion dollar bond proposal to tear down more vacant homes. We talk about why some members of the council and some members of the public are saying, 'Not so fast!'
On the panel:
Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council Pres. Pro Tem
Malik Shabazz, community activist
Anthony Adams, attorney
Arthur Jemison, Detroit Director of Services and Infrastructure