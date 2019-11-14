First Trump impeachment hearing; Detroit blight teardown

Part 1

On Monday, the country was privy to the first public hearing in President Trump's impeachment inquiry. Was there a smoking gun, or just a lot of smoke? Are we any closer to the truth tonight than we were last week?

On the panel:

Jamie Roe, co-founder of Grand River Strategies

Anthony Adams, attorney

Kristina Karamo, Oakland Co. GOP spokesperson

Part 2

The fight over blight. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan makes a quarter billion dollar bond proposal to tear down more vacant homes. We talk about why some members of the council and some members of the public are saying, 'Not so fast!'

On the panel:

Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council Pres. Pro Tem

Malik Shabazz, community activist

Anthony Adams, attorney

Arthur Jemison, Detroit Director of Services and Infrastructure