First wireless charging road in U.S. set to be unveiled in Detroit

The country's first inductive-charging road will be unveiled in Detroit late Wednesday morning when city officials gather on 14th Street.

The "future of roads" as a release from the city of Detroit put it, will be capable of charging a vehicle as it travels on the pavement. It's the latest example of driving technology that officials had hoped would be created out of Michigan Central's mobility district.

Officials from Detroit as well as the Michigan Department of Transportation will be on hand to show off the quarter-stretch of road.

Plans for a pilot program to create wireless charging road have been in the works since 2021. Responding to concerns of range anxiety in electric vehicles, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her team had sought to expand ways of charging batteries in cars and trucks.

A wireless charging road system. Photo courtesy of Electreon.

Plans for finalizing the road were announced in 2022, where the company Electreon was selected to oversee the project.

The Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification has also been involved in the work.