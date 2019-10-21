Fit Bites LLC's homemade baked ziti

The weather is settling in right now to be the perfect time for comfort foods.

Kristen Pereira and Jaden Buchanan, founders of Fit Bites LLC, joined us on The Nine to show us how to make a healthy homemade baked ziti. You can get their recipe below.

Vegan low carb cauliflower baked ziti with walnut sauce

Ingredients:

1 head of organic cauliflower, ripped or chopped

1 jar of organic marinara sauce OR homemade tomato sauce

Dayia cheese

Organic spinach

1/2 cup of walnuts, chopped

Nutritional yeast

Garlic powder

Pink Himalayan salt

Italian seasoning

Olive oil

Directions:

Place cauliflower in a large bowl and drizzle with: olive oil, a pinch of pink Himalayan salt, 2 tbsp garlic powder, 3 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 tbsp Italian blend seasoning. Mix well and lay into a casserole dish all across the bottom, evenly.

Take organic marinara sauce and place in a medium size mixing bowl.

Add 1 tbsp Italian seasoning, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast and the 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. Mix well.

Lay fresh spinach over the cauliflower, then dollop the walnut marinara sauce and spread, lastly add Dayia cheese to cover the spinach.

Add another layer of spinach, dollops is the walnut marinara and another layer of Dayia cheese.

Top with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast.

Bake in your oven at 400 degrees for 25-30 min or until cauliflower is tender and "cheese" is melty.

Great served with Italian herb green beans or roasted broccoli!