Flags lowered across Michigan for Monroe. Co. animal control officer who died after crash

Flags were lowered across Michigan Friday to honor the life of a Monroe County Sheriff's Animal Control Officer killed earlier this month. She was just 24 years old and her truck was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

And now a memorial sits at the intersection of South Custer and South Rainsville Road in Rainsville Township, where Darrian Young was hit.

"Darrian was just an amazing daughter, couldn't ask for a better daughter. She didn't have a bad bone in her body," said her father. "We're all in shock. We're trying to mourn, we're trying to celebrate Darrian, the short life she had. She lived every moment of it."

Young's family remembers the 24-year-old as a selfless, talented woman who spent her life helping animals.

Michigan State Police believe the suspect, a 44-year-old woman, ran a red light and smashed into Young's sheriff's vehicle back on June 4.

The suspect went to the hospital with serious injuries. Young also went to a hospital, where her family says she died the next day.

On Friday, flags flew at half staff while loved ones poured into the Monroe Missionary Baptist Church paying their respects. While Young's family is heartbroken, they take comfort in knowing she lived her dream.

"She achieved her dream. Her dream was to have a horse farm and she got her dream. She didn't get to keep it long but she wasn't "hoping" to have a horse farm and to start her life, she was there."

Young's funeral is on Saturday. If you'd like to help the family, a GoFundMe has been set up.