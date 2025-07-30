Flash flood warnings issued for Wayne, Washtenaw counties

A flash flood warning has been issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

With heavy rain rolling through Metro Detroit, the most impacted areas are expected to be east central Washtenaw County and west central Wayne County, according to the National Weather Service

The NWS said trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain of between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in one hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Livonia, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Canton, Dearborn, Belleville, Willis, Westland, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster, Wayne, Whittaker and Pittsfield Township.