Flint filtered boil water advisory expected to last until Monday
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Flint residents need to boil their filtered water before using it after a 24-inch water transmission line broke Friday morning.
The line is being repaired, then water mains will be flushed and bacterial testing will be done. The city anticipates that this will take until Monday.
"As the City of Flint continues to upgrade our water infrastructure, we need to keep in mind that the integrity of our infrastructure is uneven," Department of Public Works Director Mike Brown said. "Some of it is state of the art, and some of it is very old. We continue to aggressively pursue funding and resources to upgrade our water infrastructure."
Both the Cedar St. reservoir and its pump station are scheduled for renovation this year.
The cause of the break is unknown.
What residents should do:
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) offers the following guidance for Flint residents to ensure health and safety in the wake of the low-pressure incident:
- Residents should use bottled water or filtered and boiled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula. When using tap water, bring cold filtered water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- When city crews flush water mains, it might cause discolored water. If you observe discolored water from your plumbing, call the water department at 810-766-7202. This line is monitored 24/7. If you leave a message after hours, someone will return your call as soon as possible.
- When the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should flush their building plumbing. How to flush your plumbing.
- When the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should clean their faucet aerators. How to clean your aerator.
- When the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should change their water filter cartridge. Free water filter units and replacement cartridges are available for Flint residents at Flint City Hall, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents can also pick up free water testing kits at the same location.
- Residents should continue to take appropriate precautions for lead reduction, such as using bottled water or a lead-reducing water filter after the water supply is free of bacteria.
- Harmful bacteria in drinking water can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.