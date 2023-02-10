Flint filtered boil water advisory expected to last until Monday

Flint residents need to boil their filtered water before using it after a 24-inch water transmission line broke Friday morning.

The line is being repaired, then water mains will be flushed and bacterial testing will be done. The city anticipates that this will take until Monday.

"As the City of Flint continues to upgrade our water infrastructure, we need to keep in mind that the integrity of our infrastructure is uneven," Department of Public Works Director Mike Brown said. "Some of it is state of the art, and some of it is very old. We continue to aggressively pursue funding and resources to upgrade our water infrastructure."

Both the Cedar St. reservoir and its pump station are scheduled for renovation this year.

The cause of the break is unknown.

What residents should do:

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) offers the following guidance for Flint residents to ensure health and safety in the wake of the low-pressure incident: