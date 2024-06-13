Flint man found guilty of pointing gun at girlfriend, destroying her property

article

A 62-year-old man was found guilty of domestic violence after he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and destroyed her property – including pouring paint all over her car and home in 2023.

A jury found Arthur Humphreys of Flint guilty of seven felonies and two misdemeanors, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced in a news release. He faces up to life in prison.

In the first incident, Humphreys had been under the influence of alcohol when he pointed a gun at his girlfriend after an argument, according to the news release.

Five months later, while out on bond, Humphreys was drinking again and "refused to leave his girlfriend's residence," according to the prosecutor's office. "He threw a glass bottle at her car and maliciously destroyed her property, pouring paint all over her car and home, causing more than $100,000 in damages."

For pointing the gun at the victim, Humphreys was convicted of felonious assault. He will be sentenced on July 22.

"Domestic violence happens in many ways. Here, the defendant not only perpetrated violence on his victim, but he also bullied her by destroying her valuable property," Leyton said in the release. "I applaud her courage in coming forward and reporting the incident to police."

Resources:

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org

The YWCA Interim House can be found here.

A Safe Place in Oakland can be found here.

Haven of Oakland County, which can be found here.

In Macomb there’s Turning Point, which can be found here.

In Washtenaw County there’s Safe House Center.