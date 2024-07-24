Expand / Collapse search

Flooding leads to closures on Detroit freeways, ramps

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 24, 2024 6:28am EDT
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: MDOT)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Give yourself a little extra time on your morning commute Wednesday; overnight rain has flooded freeways around Detroit.

Roads started flooding Tuesday night amid a flood advisory that ended at 11 p.m. Though some of the water is receding, as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, water remains.

Beyond flooding, severe thunderstorms also uprooted trees and caused damage for some Metro Detroit communities, like Warren, where a tree crashed through an SUV.

Flooded freeways in Detroit:

  • SB I-75 ramp to Davison
  • NB I-75 ramp to Davison