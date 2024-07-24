Flooding leads to closures on Detroit freeways, ramps
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Give yourself a little extra time on your morning commute Wednesday; overnight rain has flooded freeways around Detroit.
Roads started flooding Tuesday night amid a flood advisory that ended at 11 p.m. Though some of the water is receding, as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, water remains.
Beyond flooding, severe thunderstorms also uprooted trees and caused damage for some Metro Detroit communities, like Warren, where a tree crashed through an SUV.
Flooded freeways in Detroit:
- SB I-75 ramp to Davison
- NB I-75 ramp to Davison