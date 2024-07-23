Storm hits southeast Michigan: Flooding, excessive winds and hail

Stormy weather struck southeast Michigan Tuesday evening – leaving behind uprooted trees, damage to property, flooding, and power outages.

The National Weather Service's White Lake office issued a flood advisory until 10:45 p.m. for Wayne County. About 1–3 inches of rain had fallen as of 7:36 p.m. and an additional 1–2 inches is still possible.

"Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected," according to the advisory.

The NWS says some cities that may experience or have already experienced flooding include:

Detroit

Hamtramck

Harper Woods

Highland Park

Grosse Pointe

Grosse Pointe Woods

Grosse Pointe Park

Grosse Pointe Farms

Grosse Pointe Shores

Warren, Sterling Heights, and St. Clair Shores are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 on Tuesday, according to the NWS. Winds up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail is possible.

A special weather statement was also issued for Warren, Sterling Heights, and Troy until 10:15 p.m., according to the NWS. Winds up to 50 mph are expected.

A massive tree was uprooted by the storm in Madison Heights, at the corner of Milton and Cynthia avenues, blocking the road. Neighbors told FOX 2 a house was struck by the tree, but no one was home and the house only sustained minor damage.

A large downed tree on Milton and Cynthia avenues in Madison Heights on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Macomb County is experiencing flooding as well. St. Clair Shores police confirmed flooding on surface streets and downed tree limbs on the south end of the city, off Harper and Jefferson avenues near Benjamin Street.

Over 10,300 customers are in the dark as of 9 p.m., according to DTE's power outage map. Most of the outages appear to be in Warren, Center Line, and Eastpointe.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Oakland and Livingston counties ended at 9 p.m. Winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were expected in Oakland County, while winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail were expected in Livingston County.