Police: Florida man caught with fraudulent credit cards, IDs after trying to cash bad check at Michigan bank

A Florida man is now facing charges in Michigan after police say he tried to pass a bad check at a Shelby Township bank.

Billy Pierre, 21, of Homestead, Fla., was charged with uttering and publishing and state ID counterfeiting after his arrest last month.

The backstory:

Pierre allegedly tried to pass a $5,000 check at a Fifth Third Bank at 54985 Van Dyke on the afternoon of May 29. However, staff noticed inconsistencies with the check and called police because they believed it may be fake.

When officers arrived, Pierre allegedly refused to speak to officers, would not provide his name, and tried to walk away.

Pierre was arrested and brought to the police station, where police say they found fraudulent identification and fraudulent credit cards on him.

"Financial crimes might not make as many headlines but make no mistake- we take them just as serious. If you think you can walk into our community and steal from hardworking people, think again. We’re watching, we’re vigilant, and we’re holding you accountable," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.