Florida man in ICU after semi-trucks collide near Monroe County

The Brief Shaine Smith is in the intensive care unit after two semi-trucks collided in front of his RV home on the freeway near Monroe County on Friday night. Smith and his wife Cassandra Mullen had been driving their RV from Florida to surprise family for Father's Day in Michigan. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple pay for medical bills and replace their belongings.



A man is in the intensive care unit after two semi-trucks collided in front of his RV home on the freeway near Monroe County Friday night.

Cassandra Mullen and her husband Shaine Smith had been driving their RV from Florida to surprise family for Father’s Day in Michigan.

What we know:

Mullen said they were 15 minutes away from their destination when the two semis crashed into each other, right in front of the couple, who were unable to stop in time.

"It was just lots of panic – you see that starting to happen in front of you, so you start yelling and getting really scared and a few seconds later – you’re smashed," Mullen told FOX 2.

Mullen walked away suffering from minor injuries.

"Shaine really saved my life by turning, he took the major hit," said Mullen.

Unfortunately, Smith was pinned to the steering wheel.

"He was stuck in that vehicle for an hour to two as well," said Mullen. "I couldn’t imagine what he went through in those moments. The amount of PTSD that may come out of it I don’t know."

Once at the hospital, Mullen said Smith received two blood transfusions and had to be transported to a second hospital to attempt to save his leg. He also sustained minor fractures to his hip and sternum.

The crash resulted in the couple losing their home.

"It was our home on wheels, so everything-my clothing, his clothing, important documents, everything, books, I don’t even know," said Mullen.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple pay for medical bills and replace their belongings.