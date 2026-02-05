Detroit woman says Uber driver robbed her of precious belongings

The Brief A Detroit woman says she was robbed by an Uber driver after she called for a vehicle. Shontia White had just gotten off of work and was looking for a ride home when called for an Uber. According to video from a nearby home, the driver appears to leave with the passenger door still open.



It has not been an easy time for Shontia White, who, after ordering an Uber, says the driver left with her possessions after she placed them in the vehicle.

White says she had just gotten off a double shift at work and was ready to go home when she ordered a pickup.

When the Uber driver arrived, she told White to put her belongings inside the trunk of the vehicle.

"I was ready to go home so I listened to her instructions," White said. But according to her, as well as footage from a security camera, the driver instead takes off with the passenger door still open.

That left White without a ride or her precious items.

What they're saying:

"I couldn’t believe she pulled off," White said. "I had a pandora set in there and a pendant that someone gifted me with when I was 17 with my dad on it and I also had my laptop in it."

White's mother contacted FOX 2 about the incident because when they reached out to Uber, the ride-share company told them to file a lost items report - despite the items being allegedly stolen.

"They not helping me - getting nothing back - Uber not helping I don’t have the support," White said through tears. "It couldn’t be her first time doing it. It couldn’t."

What's next:

Detroit police say they are investigating the incident.

FOX 2 reached out to Uber for a statement, which said: "We're deeply disappointed by this report. We want each experience using the Uber platform to be positive, and are continuing to look into this so we can provide assistance any way we can."