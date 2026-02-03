Usher, Big Sean open 'Detroit’s Entertainment Innovation Incubator' for youth in the city

The Brief Two music superstars were in Detroit raising money for the city's youth. Usher and Big Sean announced their one-million-dollar investment in what they’re calling "Detroit’s Entertainment Innovation Incubator."



Two of the biggest superstars in music were in Detroit on Tuesday, making a million-dollar investment in the city’s youth.

Big picture view:

Usher and Big Sean say they love Detroit. That’s all they could talk about, along with their new studio. They first took the stage to announce their one-million-dollar investment in what they’re calling "Detroit’s Entertainment Innovation Incubator" for the city’s youth.

"Detroit is, you know, an extension of Atlanta’s passion and love. It’s a city that had to rise from the ashes," Usher said. "In many ways, we all have adversity in life, but what I love about this city is that it takes ownership of its history. And what I think is happening here, what I know is happening here, is just reminding the rest of the world of what has happened here and what will continue to happen when we all come together."

It takes up the entire fifth floor at Michigan Central, where the Boys & Girls Club is located.

Dig deeper:

The superstars say they hope it becomes a place where kids and teens can find their inner musician or fashion designer, so they don’t have to leave the city to hone those skills.

"Detroit is fire. I mean, what else is there to say? You’ve seen it over and over, it’s the story of our city," Big Sean said. "That song I made, ‘Bounce Back,’ is such a Detroit story because that is the story of us. We’re resilient."

They want talent to remain in Detroit because they see the city as the future of art and innovation.