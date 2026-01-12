As flu rates rise, more kids are coming down with co-infections: What it means

The Brief Flu cases in Michigan are rising. Doctors are seeing more co-infections in children. This means having the flu and secondary illness like Covid.



If you look at a map of our country from the Centers of Disease Control, you're going to see all kinds of colors.

Dig deeper:

The state of Michigan is currently the color purple when it comes to the flu - and in this case isn't great.

This indicates the highest level of flu activity for the week ending January 3rd. This is based on patients feeling influenza like illness, meaning fever - plus cough or sore throat.

While Michigan sees the highest level of flu in the country, doctors are also able to check for co-infections.

"Co-infections are much more common," said Dr. Camille Sabella, Cleveland Clinic Children's. "It's maybe that we're able to test for more viruses at one time. We can check for up to 20 or 30 viruses."

Sabella is an infectious disease expert and said that a co-infection is when a child gets infected with more than one virus at a time, like the flu and Covid, for instance.

In most cases a child is likely able to recover at home. However in some cases, they may need anti-viral medications - or even to be hospitalized.

Sabella said vaccinations are a good option, but personal hygiene is the most important everyday defense.