Food banks in Michigan prepare to help if SNAP is suspended in November

The Brief Two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must continue replenishing SNAP food aid benefits during the government shutdown. Here’s what we know. Mayor Duggan has authorized $1.75 million in emergency food aid if SNAP is shut down. 1.4 million people in Michigan depend on SNAP.



A federal judge has temporarily blocked the federal government from suspending food assistance during the shutdown, ruling that the USDA must continue issuing SNAP benefits using contingency funds.

However, that doesn’t mean benefits will resume immediately.

Local perspective:

Mayor Duggan has authorized $1.75 million in emergency food aid if SNAP is shut down.

But who knows how far that will go?

FOX 2 was at Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, where they’re operating under the assumption it will take a while for those benefits to resume.

1.4 million people in Michigan depend on SNAP, and the impact could be far-reaching.

What they're saying:

Here’s what Forgotten Harvest and Capuchin Soup Kitchen have to say:

"We’re operating as if SNAP benefits aren’t being loaded. We want to make sure there’s no gap for neighbors who need to feed their families. We’re encouraged to continue making sure people are fed," said Forgotten Harvest COO Sheila Marshall.

Here’s the reality: the next few weeks will be in limbo.

What's next:

The contingency money is $5.8 billion from the USDA, and more money could come from a separate allocation known as Section 32.