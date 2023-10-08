Food Network star Michael Chiarello dead at 61 from 'acute allergic reaction'

article

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died at age 61, Fox News Digital can confirm.

In a statement from Gruppo Chiarello, the late chef's company, a representative confirmed that he "passed away at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, where he was being treated for the past week for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock."

It continued, "He spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends, who respectfully asked for privacy during this immensely sad and difficult period."

The statement also included comment from the family, saying, "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Chiarello hosted shows on PBS and Food Network, among others, and earned a Daytime Emmy in 2003 for his show "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello. He also appeared in episodes of "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters."

Born in Red Bluff, California in 1962, Chiarello attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York before being named Food & Wine Magazine's chef of the year award three years after graduating.

In 1987 he opened his critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne in Napa Valley, California, before opening other restaurants such as Bottega, Coqueta, and Ottimo.

"Chef Michael Chiarello's passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts. While we mourn Michael's passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo," said his longtime partners in a statement from Gruppo Chiarello. "In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life's most precious treasures."

Chiarello also ventured into winemaking in 1999, creating Chiarello Family vineyards, as well as a line of artisanal foods, kitchenware, and home products called NapaStyle.

Funeral arrangements will be private, and the family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Meals on Wheels.

