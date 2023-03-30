Food trucks return to Detroit next month for Downtown Street Eats

article

Downtown Street Eats kicks off April 10 with dozens of food trucks in Detroit.

Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., food trucks will park at Cadillac Square and serve up a variety of fare.

"It’s an exciting and electric time of year when the various food trucks line the streets and Detroiters and visitors line up themselves to support these small businesses with big ambitions," said Laura Dean, Senior Manager, Parks and Public Spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "We are proud to offer a platform for local food truck owners while also creating a lunchtime destination worth visiting."

(Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

Before April 10, sample some trucks at next week's Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party at Grand Circus Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6. Several food trucks, such as Big Bo's Grill, Curt Got Crabs, Great Greek, Poke Ur Way, Stix & Stone Pizza, and Wing Snob will be there.

Opening week food truck schedule:

Monday, April 10

Hero or Villain, B.L. Ellis Catering, Cousins Maine Lobster, Los Dos Taco, Rolling Stoves

Tuesday, April 11

Big Bo’s Grill, Cousins Maine Lobster, Los Dos Amigos Taco, Rolling Stoves, Spice Rack

Wednesday, April 12

Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Mr. Creole, Poke Ur Way, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Stix and Stone

Thursday, April13

Belly It, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Poke Ur Way, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Spice Rack, Stix and Stone

Friday, April 14

Belly It, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Poke Ur Way, Rollin Stone Pizza, Rolling Stoves, Shredderz

Other food trucks featured in the coming weeks include favorites, such as Chick-A-Dee, Original Seafood Truck, Nu Deli, CIA Cheesesteak Institute of America and Impasto, plus newcomers The Great Greek, and Curt Got Crabs.