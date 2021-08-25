Ford delays implementation of hybrid work model, keeps most employees at home due to COVID-19

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it has delayed implementing its hybrid work model due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The automaker unveiled the hybrid model in March, which would allow workers to continue to work from home but would come into an office sometimes, usually for meetings and projects that require face-to-face interaction.

A Ford collaboration center (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

Employees following the hybrid model would have flexibility in their schedules and access to collaboration centers at the Ford Dearborn campus.

This semi-return to the office has been delayed for non-site-dependent workers in North America and South America, and most International Market Groups until January 2022 at the earliest.

Ford said it will continue to monitor the state of COVID and explore opportunities for workers to experience the hybrid model.

The company also introduced its Short Term Remote work arrangement, which will allow employees who are not site-dependent to work from an alternate location within the country of employment for up to 30 days a year.