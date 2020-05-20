Ford Fireworks in Detroit moved to TV only event Aug. 31

The annual Ford Fireworks show has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but will be held, televised only, in August.

The show typically held downtown Detroit was scheduled for June 22 but has been moved to Monday, Aug. 31.

The televised-only show's theme is We Are One Together and is meant to honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 crisis. There will be no in-person congregating to watch, such as at Hart Plaza in past years.

"We started thinking about all the great people, the front liners, including the nurses, doctors, policemen, firemen, truck drivers, everybody involved, and how great this city really is," said The Parade Company President & CEO Tony Michaels.

"We won't bring people together, but we can bring hearts together in our city."

Michaels said the three-hour show will tell the stories of people fighting the virus and those we lost.