Ford House holiday event tickets now on sale

article

It's time to start planning your holiday outings!

Tickets are now on sale for the "Cookies with Santa," "Breakfast with Santa," "Mistletoe Mingle," and the "Holiday Tea & Tour" at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores.

Buy tickets here.

Ford House Christmas event schedule:

Home for the Holidays

Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 30

Tickets: $30 for adults and $15 for children, and $20 for adults and $10 for children who are Ford House members

Related article

Cookies with Santa

Dec. 2, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, and 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $30 per child ($20 for Ford House members)

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 3 and 17, with two entry times at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are sold by table. A table for three is $165, a table for four is $220, and a table for six is $330

Holiday Tea & Tour

Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are sold by table. A table for two is $140, a table for three is $210, and a table for four is $280

This traditional English tea, complete with holiday treats, takes place in the Lake Shore Room at the Visitor Center, overlooking the breathtaking views of Ford Cove and Lake St. Clair. After tea, take a stroll at your own pace through the historic home and spend time enjoying the Christmas decor.

Mistletoe Mingle

Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

$70 per person; $55 for Ford House members

Celebrate an evening of music and merriment while enjoying light refreshments and drinks. Each ticket includes a tour, appetizers, and two drink tickets. Guests must be 21 or older.

Watch FOX 2 News Live