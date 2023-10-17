Ford House holiday event tickets now on sale
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's time to start planning your holiday outings!
Tickets are now on sale for the "Cookies with Santa," "Breakfast with Santa," "Mistletoe Mingle," and the "Holiday Tea & Tour" at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores.
Ford House Christmas event schedule:
Home for the Holidays
- Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 30
- Tickets: $30 for adults and $15 for children, and $20 for adults and $10 for children who are Ford House members
Cookies with Santa
- Dec. 2, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, and 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tickets: $30 per child ($20 for Ford House members)
Breakfast with Santa
- Dec. 3 and 17, with two entry times at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- Tickets are sold by table. A table for three is $165, a table for four is $220, and a table for six is $330
Holiday Tea & Tour
- Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Tickets are sold by table. A table for two is $140, a table for three is $210, and a table for four is $280
This traditional English tea, complete with holiday treats, takes place in the Lake Shore Room at the Visitor Center, overlooking the breathtaking views of Ford Cove and Lake St. Clair. After tea, take a stroll at your own pace through the historic home and spend time enjoying the Christmas decor.
Mistletoe Mingle
- Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
- $70 per person; $55 for Ford House members
Celebrate an evening of music and merriment while enjoying light refreshments and drinks. Each ticket includes a tour, appetizers, and two drink tickets. Guests must be 21 or older.