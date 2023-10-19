Ford lays off 150 more employees at Sterling Axle

Ford says it has laid off 150 employees at its Sterling Axle Plant due the UAW strike at its truck assembly facility in Kentucky.

The Dearborn automaker announced the additional employees were asked not to report to work on Wednesday due to a reduction in production of car parts that would normally be shipped to Ford's factory in Louisville, where they build the F-150 and Lincoln Navigator.

The total number of employees temporarily laid off from Sterling Axle is now 418.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage. In this case, the strike at Kentucky Truck Plant has directly impacted some operations at Sterling Axle Plant," they said in a strike impact late Wednesday.

The UAW's targeted strike against Ford's largest vehicle manufacturing plant arrived by surprise last week. The escalation in their strike will likely ripple for weeks since it will take at least a month to get Kentucky Truck back online.

It employees 8,700 UAW workers and represented one of the largest walk-offs of any strike call this year.