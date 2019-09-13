"Still electric out here," UAW-GM contract negotiations enter third day, both cite progress
Contract negotiations dragged along into day three between the UAW and General Motors, with both groups saying they have made progress. Front and center of those negotiations are health care coverage and permanent status for temporary workers.
Slow progress in negotiations as GM strike enters 3rd day
The General Motors UAW strike has headed into its third day, and it's uncertain if the two sides are closer to ending the standoff.
Progress made in UAW talks with GM as automaker loses $50M/day
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march
The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country. But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.
UAW Aramark maintenance workers go on strike
UAW members went on strike at midnight Monday at GM plants in Michigan and across the country.
Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire
Contracts expired between the UAW and GM Saturday night, and with that a strike among auto workers looked increasingly likely. However, in a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday.
UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike
DETROIT (AP) -- The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expirejust before midnight Saturday, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early asSunday night.
Pressure is on GM, UAW as workers wager striking during contract negotiations
As the clock rolls to 11:59pm on Saturday night, the first sign of a strike between the UAW and GM may come with cleaning crews walking off the job first. The automaker has a contract with Aramark to manage five GM sites, three of them in Flint and the GM Tech Center in Warren. Aamraks contract expires at the same time as the UAW contract does.