The Brief Ford is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles for a rearview cameras defection. The recall includes the C-Max, Escape, Explorer, Fiesta, Flex, Fusion, Mustang, Taurus, and the Lincoln MKZ and MKT. A final remedy is expected by June 2026.



Ford announced a massive recall encompassing more than 1.4 million vehicles.

The recall is for a rearview camera defection and includes 10 models, including Escapes, Fiestas, Fusions, and other Lincoln vehicles.

Letters are expected to be sent out to owners in October.

Ford Recall

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced Ford was issuing a recall for 1,448,655 vehicles due to a rearview camera issue.

The camera "may display a distorted, intermittent, or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse," according to the recall notice.

Posted earlier in October, the NHTSA said the problem can increase the risk of a crash by limiting a driver's view when backing up.

The models affected by the recall include:

C-Max - 2015-2016

Escape - 2015-2016

Explorer - 2015

Fiesta - 2019

Flex - 2015-2019

Fusion - 2016

Mustang - 2020

Taurus - 2015-2016, 2018-2019

Lincoln MKT - 2015, 2019

Lincoln MKZ -2015

What you can do:

Dealers can inspect and replace the rearview camera free of charge.

Owners will receive a letter notifying them of the recall alert. Ford also said a final remedy is expected by June 2026.

For more information, owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The Recall number is 25SA9.