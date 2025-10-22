Ford recalls 1.4 million vehicles for broken rearview camera
(FOX 2) - Ford announced a massive recall encompassing more than 1.4 million vehicles.
The recall is for a rearview camera defection and includes 10 models, including Escapes, Fiestas, Fusions, and other Lincoln vehicles.
Letters are expected to be sent out to owners in October.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced Ford was issuing a recall for 1,448,655 vehicles due to a rearview camera issue.
The camera "may display a distorted, intermittent, or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse," according to the recall notice.
Posted earlier in October, the NHTSA said the problem can increase the risk of a crash by limiting a driver's view when backing up.
The models affected by the recall include:
- C-Max - 2015-2016
- Escape - 2015-2016
- Explorer - 2015
- Fiesta - 2019
- Flex - 2015-2019
- Fusion - 2016
- Mustang - 2020
- Taurus - 2015-2016, 2018-2019
- Lincoln MKT - 2015, 2019
- Lincoln MKZ -2015
What you can do:
Dealers can inspect and replace the rearview camera free of charge.
Owners will receive a letter notifying them of the recall alert. Ford also said a final remedy is expected by June 2026.
For more information, owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The Recall number is 25SA9.
The Source: A recall notice from the NHTSA was cited for this story.