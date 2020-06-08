Ford Wyoming drive-in movie theatre updates rules for attendees

With films now playing uninterrupted at Detroit's Ford Wyoming drive-in movie theatre, the old-school viewing center has released updated rules and regulations for its customers.

Even with vehicles serving as patron's seating arrangements, social distancing rules remain in effect, and theater capacity has been limited to half. Drive-in speakers won't be available for use and face masks will be required for those using the restroom or purchasing food from the concession stand.

The classic drive-in movie theater had originally planned on reopening May 28, but received a cease-and-desist order from Michigan State Police to stop showing movies.

Following its first reopening, its second closure, and finally reopening again, the Ford Wyoming Theatre is finally showing films again. Even with Hollywood stepping back from movie production, there are still lots of movies to see. Filling screentime these days includes the Hunt, The Invisible Man, Trolls World Tour, Sonic the Hedgehog, Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, and the Wretched.

A list of the updated rules are offered below: