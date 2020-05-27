Ford-Wyoming Drive-In theatre reopening in Dearborn with new safety measures

article

The Ford-Wyoming Drive-In Theatre in Dearborn is reopening this weekend with new safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The theatre, which has been a staple in the area for 70 years, suspended programming in mid-March for the coronavirus.

The theatre says on Facebook that their box office will reopen at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 for their special reopening movies which, as always, are double features.

The movies for this weekend's pick are Trolls World Tour (PG) and Sonic the Hedgehog (PG); The Hunt (R) and Invisible Man (R); and The Wretched (NR) and Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13). You can get showtimes online here.

If you've been to the drive-in before, you'll notice some changes due to the pandemic now.

The theatre has been sanitized by TouchPoint Sanitation using an electrostatically applied Anti-Microbial product that protects surfaces for up to 90 days. TouchPoint will be monitoring all protected areas of the drive-in every 30 days to ensure the concession stand, restrooms, porta johns and box office areas remain highly protected.

Due to social distancing rules, the Ford Wyoming will be operating at half capacity. Only one car is permitted between two speaker poles.

Drive-In Speakers are currently not available for use. Only radio sound is used in each theatre. In the event your car radio is unavailable, please bring a portable radio.

Please bring your own face mask. Face masks are required for entering the concession stand or restrooms.

The concession stand will be open. At this time, they are offering a limited menu of items. A limited number of people will be permitted in the concession stand at any one time. Only one member of your group will be allowed in the concession stand at one time. Please wear a mask and practice 6-feet social distancing while in or around the concession stand.

Restrooms will have every other stall/urinal/sink open. Restroom attendants will be on sight to sanitize and ensure a limited number of patrons are in the restrooms at one time. Also, a limited number of porta johns are available. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while using the restrooms.

Sitting outside of your vehicle is not allowed. You must watch the movie inside your vehicle. Sitting in your pick-up bed is allowed. On vehicles with a rear hatch, the hatch must be level with the roof of your vehicle so as not to block the view of the vehicle behind you.

No one can be outside of their vehicles unless going to or from the concession stand or restrooms. Please practice 6-feet social distancing at all times while attending the Ford Wyoming Drive-In.

Anyone who violates any of the above rules will be asked to leave with no admission refund.