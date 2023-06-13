Ford's new state-of-the-art wind tunnel can recreate speeds up to 200 mph

Ford's new wind tunnel would make any aerodynamics engineer geek out.

Because for the geeks at the helm of the automaker's new Rolling Road Wind Tunnel will have the opportunity of recreating speeds up to 200 mph while receiving some of most accurate data on downforce and wind resistance ever.

Ford has already had the chance to test its new tunnel, using its capability to develop the company's new Mustang Dark Horse. It's housed at the Vehicle Performance Electrification Center in Allen Park.

"The closer we can get to reality in the lab, the better and faster we can create more energy efficient vehicles with great on-road and track stability," said John Toth, North America Wind Tunnels Engineering Supervisor. "Testing while the wheels and tires move is instrumental to improving aerodynamics for track-ready vehicles, like Mustang Dark Horse which has to balance both aerodynamic drags and downforce."

Downforce is what it sounds like: it's the downward lift that a vehicle creates due to its aerodynamic features. The more downforce, the more grip a car will have to the ground, which can make it go faster and allow the driver more control.

RELATED: Tesla partnership will allow Ford EV owners to use charging stations across US and Canada

Typically, a feature that only racing engineers may be paying attention to, it's also a consideration in the models of Ford's new muscle vehicles.

Rolling Road Wind Tunnel

At the Rolling Road Wind Tunnel, a combination of a huge fan and a vehicle-sized treadmill will help test the next generation of electric and gas vehicles.