Former Gov Jim Blanchard calls Trump a 'pathological liar' and 'sociopath'

Former Democratic Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is claiming former President Donald Trump has three personality disorders as part of a scathing analysis.

Suffice it to say, Blanchard is a close friend to President Joe Biden, and while he says he respects Trump supporters, he's highly critical of the candidate himself.

Blanchard, who served as the state's 45th governor from 1983 to 1991, alleges Trump has three personality disorders.

"He's a malignant narcissist which means his desire to be loved can not be satisfied, and he has a hard time distinguishing fantasy from reality," Blanchard said.

The Michigan Trump campaign asked former GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon to react to Blanchard's personality analysis.

"If you were a true narcissist you could never do what Donald Trump does every day," she said. "You couldn't handle the attacks he goes through."

Blanchard, 82, offered further armchair analysis.

"The second thing is, he's a sociopath," Blanchard said. "And everyone knows that. He knows the difference between right and wrong. it just doesn't apply to him.

"The third thing is, he's a pathological liar."

Dixon disagreed with the liar and sociopath allegations by Blanchard.

"He is somebody who puts himself on the line every single day for other people - a sociopath doesn't do that, doesn't put himself apart."

Tim Skubick: "Is he a pathological liar?"

"He is not a pathological liar," she said, "He's done more for this country than any other president in the last 20 years."

Score it, they agree to disagree.