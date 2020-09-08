Former Gov. Snyder shares reaction from Biden endorsement, says he'd consider cabinet position offer

"I'm a proud Republican," said Rick Snyder. "But I have to think about what is best for America. And in this case, Joe Biden is a better choice for America than Donald Trump in my view."

When he was governor, Rick Snyder attacked Donald Trump but now as a private citizen, he feels compelled to take a stand against the sitting president.

"I have a bunch of friends of mine and supporters that now think I'm a really bad guy and I have a lot of profanities sent to me," he said. "And people who didn't like me before are saying I'm a good guy."

So how far is Snyder willing to go to back his candidate? For example, he says he would not appear at a rally "with a bunch of Democrats on the stage," he said.

But what if it was he and the former vice president on stage? "I would think about it," he said. "I most likely would."

Snyder was asked what he would do about getting a call from a President-Elect Biden offering a cabinet post.

"I would say you'd have to talk to Sue Snyder," he quipped.

The former first lady is not a big fan of Washington, D.C. and with a grandchild on the way, she would probably give her blessing but ... when pressed on a cabinet job, Snyder reveals for the first time he would have an open mind.

"I would obviously consider that because I believe in public service," Snyder said. "I'm not doing it to get a position in the administration. I am doing it, because it's the right thing to do."

And with no regrets, he is sticking with Biden despite the flak.

