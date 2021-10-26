Former Hazel Park treasurer accused of stealing money meant for property taxes

The former treasurer of Hazel Park is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars for personal expenses.

Jo Ann Hubbs, formerly Hubbs-Reeves, is charged with embezzlement by a public official or agent, $50 or more; official misconduct in office; and embezzlement by an employee or agent, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Hubbs was fired in July 2018 after she allegedly took two checks totaling $4,656.98 that were meant for resident property taxes.

The FBI investigated the allegations, leading to charges being filed. Hubbs will be arraigned Thursday.

"The FBI is committed to working with our state and local partners to protect the integrity of city government and to take strong action against those who seek to personally benefit by corrupting their elected positions," said Timothy Waters, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Division.