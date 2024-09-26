Former Inkster mayor pleads guilty to $100,000 bribery case

article

The former mayor of Inkster has pleaded guilty in a bribery case involving $100,000, the US Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Patrick Wimberly, 50, of Inkster was the mayor from 2019 to 2023. Federal investigators found that in the spring of 2022, he demanded the large sum in cash in a sale of land by the city.

The bribery charge, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 666, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

Wimberly wanted the $100,000 to facilitate the property sale to an outside party (referred to as "Person A"). Over several months, Person A provided Wimberly with monthly cash bribes to secure the purchase of this property.

The monthly payments started at $5,000 but both Wimberly and the buyer agreed to increase that amount.

After the beginning bribes, Wimberly wanted to increase the payments and Person A agreed. Investigators found that when Person A did not provide the amount Wimberly expected, the mayor complained that he was due "10$ a month."

Person A then increased the monthly payments to $10,000. He provided a total of $50,000 in cash to Wimberly for the purpose of winning the bid for property.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation intervened before the property could be transferred to Person A.

"Public officials who act in their own best interests, motivated by greed, betray the trust of their communities and the general public," United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. " We will continue to aggressively prosecute corrupt public officials for their illegal actions."

"Investigating public corruption is a primary concern and priority of the FBI in Michigan," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. The former City of Inkster mayor, Patrick Wimberly’s guilty plea is a step forward in reminding public officials that they will be held accountable for their actions and should always operate with the highest level of integrity."

