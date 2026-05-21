Former Metro Detroit doctor pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

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The Brief Lincoln Erickson, a former doctor, pleaded guilty to receiving child sexually abusive material. Erickson was one of several prominent Detroit area men caught as part of an FBI sting.



A former doctor in Metro Detroit pleaded guilty this week to receiving child sexually abusive material (CSAM).

Authorities say Lincoln Erickson, 32, of Farmington Hills, had disturbing photos of minors on his phone, including AI-generated photos of children touching men sexually. He also tried to convince another man to allow him to bathe his children, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

"This pervert was lurking among our trusted medical professionals. At the same time, he was feeding his disgusting appetites and plotting to abuse little children. Thankfully, the FBI caught him when they did," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said.

Before he was arrested in December, Erickson was a medical resident at a public university and worked in the Metro Detroit area.

What's next:

Erickson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.

Big picture view:

Erickson was one of several prominent men arrested as part of an FBI sting.

Joshua Ronnebaum, 45, and Brian Tacon, 51, of Detroit, were also busted as part of the sting. Authorities allege that they exchanged messages about sexually abusing children.

Their cases are ongoing.