Former Michigan congressman backs third party effort over 'rematch of Biden and Trump'

A former Michigan congressman and one of the longest-serving representatives in the history of the chamber is backing an effort behind a new political party hoping to reshape the electoral debate ahead of the next presidential election.

Fred Upton, who represented St. Joseph and the state's 6th congressional district 1993, believes a majority of Americans would prefer other options over a "rematch of Biden and Trump", believing the No Labels party has the answer.

Despite the turbulent last few years in politics, America may be heading toward a second election between the former president and the current president.

While the Republican nominating contest is shaping up to be another big tent affair, with former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and several others, Donald Trump is still considered a contender ahead of the general election.

Hoping to play spoiler in the U.S. and Michigan, Upton is backing No Labels as the solution to the two-party infrastructure.

But to have any sway over the election, the party will need to get on the ballot in all 50 states. In Michigan, that requires creating a steering committee and registering with the Board of State Canvassers.

"We have identified funding resources. In Michigan, you need 45,000 signatures," Upton said. "The number of folks in Michigan I think will be very welcome to try and help."

One of the most successful third-party campaigns in U.S. history happened in 1991 when Ross Perot ran as an independent. He captured a big chunk of the vote that likely helped Bill Clinton beat George Bush Sr.

While in recent years third-party candidates have peeled off more Democratic voters than Republican, Upton believes the No Labels party would be attractive to people in both camps.

The party's website cites discontent among the populace as well as successes it's had in building support for the "Problem Solvers Caucus" which helped muscle through major legislation two years ago.

The No Labels party isn't the only political group that may make a run. There's also the Forward Party, which jumped onto the scene following Biden's election win in 2020.