Former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden visit Detroit 3 days before Election Day

"Detroit, Joe Bien is my brother," said Former President Barack Obama. "I love Joe Biden; he will be a great president.

Those were the words that President Obama spoke Saturday afternoon on Belle Isle, to motivate people in Detroit to get out and vote for presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

"On Tuesday, you can choose change," Obama said. "You can elect Joe Biden, you can choose Kamala Harris, you can choose a better America."

"President Obama was a great President," Biden said.

According to a recent Gallup poll, while Americans remain dissatisfied with the way things are going in the U.S., the percentage of those who are satisfied has doubled since Sept.

A strong economy established during the Obama/Biden era, and continued into President Trump's presidency, is boasting the longest hiring streak on record low unemployment at below 5%. We were then hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent the economy into chaos and caused unemployment to shoot up to 14.7%.

"Did you know Donald Trump is going to be the first president in 90 years who finished his four years with fewer jobs under his leadership than when he started? That's a lot of presidents man," Biden said.

While that's true, President Trump has also presided over record economic growth. Numbers released Thursday show in the third quarter, the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 33.1%. However, Biden and Democrats put the blame on the Trump Administration for a slow response to the pandemic and the fall out that followed for the economy, COVID cases and deaths.

"He knew it was so much worse than the flu," Biden said. "He lied to the American people. He knew it wasn't going to disappear, but he kept telling us, a miracle is coming."

The Affordable Care Act is a major point of contention for both candidates. The President wants to see Obamacare struck down, which is a challenge that will head to the Supreme Court Nov.10th.

"I'll not only restore Obamacare, we'll build on it," Biden said.

"It's just the opportunity to make our voice heard, and let people know we're ready for a change," a Biden supporter said.

